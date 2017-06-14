Michael Bauer was back in custody Wednesday for violating the terms of his parole.

A sex offender was back in custody Wednesday for violating the terms of his parole, just a day after he moved to Santee.

Michael Bauer, 44, is being held at the San Diego Central Jail without bail, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

Bauer was convicted of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy inside a McDonald's restroom in 2009. He served time in prison and was released on parole.

SDSO officials said he moved to the 10000 block of Prospect Avenue in Santee Tuesday.

The Sheriff's department released a community notification regarding Bauer to inform residents living in the area near his residence.

According to the notification, parole believed Bauer had a high likelihood of reoffending based on his prior comments.

As per his parole terms, Bauer was not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18 or be near places children congregate. Those locations include playgrounds, McDonald's that have playgrounds, Chuck E. Cheese, parks, movie theaters, swap meets, Party City, and Game Stop, among others.

Photos Shooting at GOP Congressional Baseball Practice

On Wednesday, Bauer was arrested for violating parole terms, though SDSO did not specify the details.

Bauer is prohibited by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) from returning to the Santee address.