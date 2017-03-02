A community meeting was planned Thursday night to discuss a sewage spill from the Tijuana River area that has contaminated the waters off the coast of Imperial Beach. Liberty Zabala reports.

Residents of Imperial Beach want answers after millions of gallons of sewage from Tijuana, Mexico contaminated waters into the South Bay.

The spill, estimated to be more than 143 million gallons, has been described as the worst sewage spill in more than a decade by Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina.

The leak began February 6, according to a report by the International Boundary and Water Commission. The sewage, which came from Mexico, slowly began seeping into the river and made its way up the coast, causing an unusual odor for those people living in Imperial Beach.

Dedina says the city filed an official complaint on February 15. He wants to see the U.S. government investigate what caused the spill and why his city's residents weren't notified of the contamination.

‘Tsunami of Sewage’ Spill Pollutes Imperial Beach

Millions of gallons of sewage spilled into the Tijuana River from Mexico. The mayor called it a ‘tsunami of sewage,’ and the worst sewage spill in over a decade. NBC 7’s Alex Presha reports. (Published Monday, Feb. 27, 2017)

The IBWC says the leak was likely caused by sewer construction gone wrong.

They're planning a community meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss the issue.

Check back for updates on this developing story and watch NBC 7 News at 6 p.m. for more coverage.