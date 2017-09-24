Several Small Brush Fires Sunday, SDFD Prepare for More

Firefighters battled several small brush fires Sunday, including one near Pacific Highway and Friars Rd. near Sea World Dr. and another at Morena Blvd. and Friars Rd.

Both fires were quickly contained by firefighters and there were no injuries or property damage, but San Diego Fire-Rescue plans to increase the number of on-duty firefighting crews, staff and equipment for next week.

Battalion Chief Dan Eddy said helicopters were instrumental in knocking down the Friars Rd. fire. “This part of the season for us, copters are incredibly important,” he told NBC 7. “So to have copters available stopped this from growing much bigger than it could have been.”



Fire officials say they're concerned the wind may elevate risks for large fires, beginning Monday through Wednesday.

Five brush engines with a crew of four personnel each and two water tenders will be staffed until Thursday.

At a city council meeting last week the fire chief reported that San Diego needs to be prepared for especially dangerous wildfire conditions this fall.

Fire crews also responded to a brush fire in a homeless encampment in Spring Valley early Sunday morning, potentially exposing themselves to Hepatitis A.