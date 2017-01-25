Great Maple will open another location at Westfield UTC. The hip eatery is known for its delicious maple bacon doughnuts, among other dishes.

Mall owner Westfield Corp. has signed leases with at least nine new dining-oriented tenants, slated to open in the company’s Westfield UTC in October 2017.

A company statement said the lineup now includes new locations of San Diego-based Arbor and Great Maple, and Orange County-based Javier’s Finest Foods of Mexico. Also signed are coffee purveyor La Colombe, the burger-oriented Shake Shack, Smokeyard BBQ and Chop Shop, The Winery Restaurant La Jolla, True Food Kitchen and Din Tai Fung, specializing in Taiwanese dumplings.

Those will join other dining venues that recently opened or were previously announced at the University Towne Center property, including burger chain Johnny Rockets, Korean eatery Bibigo, and Kazanori Poke & Wraps. Mall operators said several others will be opening later this year.

The incoming eateries are part of a larger $585 million renovation and expansion underway at Westfield UTC, located off La Jolla Village Drive near Interstate 805. Slated for completion in October, the project also includes a new two-level Nordstrom store and more than 250,000 square feet of new retail and restaurant space, gardens and plazas, parking facilities, and indoor and outdoor event spaces.