Semi-Truck Crash In Carmel Mountain Ranch

A semi-truck rolled over after striking a freeway overpass near Carmel Mountain Ranch, blocking traffic on Interstate 15.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the semi ran off the right shoulder at I-15, just north of State Route 56, about 4:15 a.m. Thursday.

The CHP reports one of the bridge pillars was hit. A roadway sweeper is cleaning up concrete debris.

The semi was transporting frozen food.

No other information was available.

