Semi Truck Catches Fire on Southbound I-15 Near 4S Ranch

A semi truck caught fire near the southbound Interstate 15 and the 4S Ranch of San Diego Thursday, confirmed California Highway Patrol.

The driver pulled over to the side of the road when the fire broke out by the freeway and Camino Del Norte around 12:40 p.m. CHP officials said there are no injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

