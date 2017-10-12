Semi-Truck Catches Fire in Lakeside

A semi-truck caught on fire, spreading to the tanker in Lakeside Thursday night.

According to the California High Patrol, the fire began around 10:56 p.m. on Mapleview Street at State Route 67.

The brakes on the big-rig caught fire and then spread to the tanker. The driver was not injured, authorities said.

The fire was put out just before 11:30 p.m.

A mobile home park in the area was evacuated but residents were later allowed inside after the fire was knocked out.

Traffic on Mapleview Street was blocked off.

No other information was available.

