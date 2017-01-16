Security Issue at San Diego Airport Triggers Delays

A number of flights were delayed on Monday morning after what was initially thought to be a security issue at the San Diego International Airport.

The situation started at about 10 a.m., when a person went through a secured door at Terminal 2 West, triggering an alarm, airport officials said.

The security issue prompted the delay of numerous flights and TSA officials to halt security screenings.

The man was detained and questioned, and by 11:05 a.m., screening of passengers resumed.

Harbor police said the man was apparently a tourist who didn't speak English and went through the wrong door. He was not charged with any crimes.

Airport officials expect minor delays the rest of the day as operations resume to normal.

