The second list also had names of faculty and students at the school in Poway

By Jaspreet Kaur

    Google Maps
    A Google Maps view of Meadowbrook Middle School in Poway

    A second so-called "hit-list" was discovered at Meadowbrook Middle School Friday, just a day after another student was detained for the same reason.

    This time, a seventh grader was detained, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) confirmed.

    As a precaution, the students whose names were on the list were notified. 

    Another "hit-list" with the names of staff and students from the Poway school was discovered around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. An eighth-grade student was detained, Sheriff's officials said.

    The Poway Sheriff’s Station will increase patrols at Meadowbrook Middle School after a student was found with a so-called “hit-list.” NBC 7’s Astrid Solorzano has the story.

    (Published Friday, Oct. 27, 2017)

    Everyone whose name was on that list was also notified and SDSO increased patrols at the school Friday.

    Deputies will also increase patrols at the school on Monday.

    Meadowbrook Middle School is located on the 12000 block of Meadowbrook Lane, just off Pomerado Road.

    No further information is available.

    Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous "Students Speaking Out" hotline at (888)580-8477.

    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

