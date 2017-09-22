SDPD Offers Reward for Wanted Fugitive

A $1,000 reward is being offered for the arrest of a wanted fugitive in San Diego County.

Kristian Brito, 20, is wanted for an outstanding warrant for felony battery domestic violence, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD).

Brito has a previous conviction for felony battery domestic violence.

He is described to be 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighting approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes.

He is known to frequently visit Vista and Oceanside areas, according to San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers tip line 888-580-8477, and information leading to an arrest is eligible for the reward.



