U.S. Marshals are searching for a U.S. Army solider - considered a deserter - wanted for allegedly killing his estranged wife in South Carolina. Authorities say he may be traveling along the West Coast through parts of Southern California.

John Tufton Blauvelt, 28, is facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Simpsonville Police Department in South Carolina.

Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.

U.S. Marshals say Blauvelt may be traveling south through California, staying close to the Coast. However, he may also be anywhere along the West Coast or within the Country, U.S. Marshals say.

He is reportedly traveling with a military-style green camouflage backpack. Blauvelt is known to camp in local parks or areas known to be frequented by the homeless, Marshals say.

He has several known alias': John Bluefields, Vincent Mendoza and Victor Saccheti.

Officials rescribe him as 5 feet 8 inches, approximately 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his left and right arms as well as a tattoo on his chest and left wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1 (800)336-0102 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

Authorities are offering up to a $2,500 reward for information leading directly to Blauvelt's capture.