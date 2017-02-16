Police are searching for two suspects who robbed an Offer Up seller at gunpoint in San Diego's Chollas Creek neighborhood.

Offer Up is a smartphone application that allows people to sell items to people in their neighborhoods.

The incident happened at approximately 12:15 p.m. Thursday at 52nd and Oak Park, San Diego Police said.

The suspects took a computer, camera and headphones.

Police are looking for two men last seen in a silver Dodge Charger fleeing the scene. The driver was described to be about 14 to 16 years old. The passenger in the car was described as approximately 20 years old with a gun.

The victim told police they were doing a deal on the "Offer Up" app when the robbery occurred, according to SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.