Police were searching for a man involved in a pursuit with authorities in the Emerald Hills area of San Diego on Thursday.

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), the pursuit began near the eastbound State Route 94 and Imperial Avenue.

The suspect was originally wanted for equipment violation and failed to yield to a police officer, SDPD said. It ended near Kelton Road after the vehicle crash.

The man then ran from his vehicle into a park area.

An active search is underway, police said, with the assistance of the ABLE helicopter.

As of 4:09 p.m., police had two people in custody in connection to the pursuit.

No other information was available.

