Search for Residential Burglary Suspects in Carmel Valley

Surveillance footage of the suspects in the burglary.

San Diego police are asking for the public's help in finding who broke into a Carmel Valley home through the bathroom window and ransacked the place, racing to their getaway car only when they tripped a motion detector.

On Tuesday, the residents of a home in the 12900 block of Harkwick Lane left their home to run errands. The home is located north of State Route 56 and south of Del Mar Heights Road.

Within the same hour, at approximately 1:50 p.m., a silver Kia Soul parked outside the home.

The female driver, described as a woman with long, straight black hair down to her waist, went up to the house and knocked on the front door for about three minutes. She returned to the car.

Two suspects -- two men -- then got out of the car and walked up to the house while the car drove away.

The two men snuck in through a side gate and broke the bathroom window, crawling into the home, police said.

The men ransacked the home for approximately 30 minutes before they triggered an upstairs alarm motion detector and fled, police said.

When the suspect ran out, the Kia Soul was waiting for them.

The suspect got into the car, and the vehicle was seen driving southbound on Ashley Falls Drive.

The female driver was last seen wearing a light colored blouse, tight fitting black pants, and black heels, or pumps. She also carried a light colored, oversized purse on her right shoulder.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a light colored hoodie, possibly with a logo across the chest, with the hood pulled up over his head, dark colored athletic pants with several thin, parallel, white or light colored stripes running down the side, and dark shoes.

The second suspect was seen wearing a red hoodie with the hood pulled up, light colored pants and black or dark colored shoes.

No further information is available. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (858) 523-7041.