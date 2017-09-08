Search for Missing 62-Year-Old Man in San Marcos - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Search for Missing 62-Year-Old Man in San Marcos

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Search for Missing 62-Year-Old Man in San Marcos
    SDSO
    Sam Sangeae Kim, 62, was last seen in San Marcos around 10 a.m. Friday.

    Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 62-year-old San Marcos man.

    Sam Sangeae Kim was reported missing around 4 p.m. Friday by his family, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

    He was last seen around 10 a.m. at a senior living center on the 600 block of Woodward Street just off Borden Road.

    Kim was wearing a tan polo shirt, light knee-length shorts, SDSO said. He left his car and phone behind and believed to be traveling on foot.

    He is 5 feet 4 inches tall, approximately 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

    Anyone with information is asked to call SDSO at (858)565-5200.

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices