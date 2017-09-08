Search for Missing 62-Year-Old Man in San Marcos

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 62-year-old San Marcos man.
Sam Sangeae Kim was reported missing around 4 p.m. Friday by his family, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).
He was last seen around 10 a.m. at a senior living center on the 600 block of Woodward Street just off Borden Road.
Kim was wearing a tan polo shirt, light knee-length shorts, SDSO said. He left his car and phone behind and believed to be traveling on foot.
He is 5 feet 4 inches tall, approximately 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call SDSO at (858)565-5200.
Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago