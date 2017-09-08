Search for Missing 62-Year-Old Man in San Marcos

Sam Sangeae Kim, 62, was last seen in San Marcos around 10 a.m. Friday.

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 62-year-old San Marcos man.

Sam Sangeae Kim was reported missing around 4 p.m. Friday by his family, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

He was last seen around 10 a.m. at a senior living center on the 600 block of Woodward Street just off Borden Road.

Kim was wearing a tan polo shirt, light knee-length shorts, SDSO said. He left his car and phone behind and believed to be traveling on foot.

He is 5 feet 4 inches tall, approximately 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDSO at (858)565-5200.