Investigators trying to find a teenager with Asperger's released a new image of the young man at a local trolley station.

Crispin Dowell, 16, of Del Cerro has not been seen since Monday.

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), Dowell was last seen at a Chase Bank in La Mesa and at a trolley stop in Santee.

He's considered at-risk because he has been diagnosed with high-functioning Asperger's, police said.

An image released by police shows Dowell at a La Mesa trolley stop and shows what the teenager may be wearing. The image is time stamped at approximately 9:17 a.m. on January 9.

An image of Dowell captured on Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2017 at a La Mesa trolley stop.



He is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with short blond hair, blue eyes and black-rimmed glasses. Dowell was wearing a blue hoodie, hat, white or silver sneakers and had been carrying a red backpack.

He has also been seen in San Ysidro.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at (619) 531-2000.