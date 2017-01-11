Search for Missing 16-Year Old Special Needs Teen in Santee | NBC 7 San Diego
Search for Missing 16-Year Old Special Needs Teen in Santee

Crispin Dowell was last seen Monday at a Chase Bank in La Mesa and at a trolley stop in Santee.

By Jaspreet Kaur and R. Stickney

    Investigators trying to find a teenager with Asperger's released a new image of the young man at a local trolley station.

    Crispin Dowell, 16, of Del Cerro has not been seen since Monday.

    According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), Dowell was last seen at a Chase Bank in La Mesa and at a trolley stop in Santee.

    He's considered at-risk because he has been diagnosed with high-functioning Asperger's, police said.

    An image released by police shows Dowell at a La Mesa trolley stop and shows what the teenager may be wearing. The image is time stamped at approximately 9:17 a.m. on January 9.

    An image of Dowell captured on Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2017 at a La Mesa trolley stop.

    He is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with short blond hair, blue eyes and black-rimmed glasses. Dowell was wearing a blue hoodie, hat, white or silver sneakers and had been carrying a red backpack.

    He has also been seen in San Ysidro.

    Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at (619) 531-2000.

    Published at 10:25 AM PST on Jan 11, 2017 | Updated at 10:33 AM PST on Jan 11, 2017

