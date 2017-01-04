Search for Armed Robbery Suspect in Mountain View

San Diego Police are searching for a man who robbed a Home Depot with a gun in San Diego's Mountain View neighborhood.

The alleged robbery took place at the store on the 300 block of Marketplace Wednesday, police said.

The male suspect is believed to have ran under a freeway overpass and into a canal area, where police are looking for him. They are also searching the 4600 block of Nogal Street.

They do not have a description of the suspect.

A helicopter is overhead assisting with the search.

No other information was immediately available.

