Search for 23-Year-Old Missing Woman in Chula Vista

Milyn Elizabeth Chew (L) went missing early Sunday morning. Her coworker Aser Elsharkawy (R) has also been reported missing, Chula Vista police said.

A 23-year-old Chula Vista woman and her coworker were reported missing after they did not show up to work.

Families of both individuals say this is "unusual behavior" and that they did not know of any relationship between Milyn Elizabeth Chew and Aser Elsharkawy outside of work.

Chew was reported missing Sunday morning, according to the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD).

She left her boyfriends home in San Ysidro at approximately 2:15 a.m. and drove to her family's home in Chula Vista. When her family woke up later that morning, they found Chew's car keys inside the home and her car parked outside.

Police said Chew also did not show up to work and that her phone went straight to voicemail.

Her last contact was with Elsharkawy, according to phone records, police said. Elsharkawy also did not show up to work and his vehicle is reported as missing.

Chew is 5 feet 3 inches tall, approximately 130 pounds, with brown eyes and wavy, long brown hair.

She might possibly be traveling in a blue BMW 3series with a California license plate number of 6PWS494.