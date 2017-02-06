Search for 2 Gunmen in 2 Convenience Store Robberies

San Diego police and Escondido police are working on two early morning robberies that may be connected.

The first robbery was at a Circle K gas station convenience store on Rancho Bernardo Road at 2:20 a.m.

Investigators say one man had a sawed off shotgun, and the other man had a handgun. They were wearing dark clothes, but no masks.

Police say the gunmen told the clerk to give them money. After the clerk handed over the money, the gunmen left. The clerk was the only person inside the store at the time.

Police are not sure how they got away because the vehicle they left in was not seen on the surveillance video.

Then 20 minutes later, at 2:40 a.m., Escondido police say two men wearing all black clothing robbed an AM/PM gas station convenience store on Valley Parkway and La Terrazo.

Investigators say the robbers possibly stole $300 to $400, and about 40 cartons of cigarettes.

One man had a shotgun and the other man had a pistol.

The two men left in a black sedan.

No one was injured.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department and the Escondido Police Department are working together to solve the robberies.

No other information was immediately available.

