Search For Woman Gone Missing in Hemet | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

Search For Woman Gone Missing in Hemet

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A woman in Hemet went missing under mysterious circumstances, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The man she was with was found with dead on Jan. 24, 2017. NBC 7's Rory Devine has the story. (Published 47 minutes ago)

    Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a woman who went missing last week near Hemet. 

    The woman, identified to be 56-year-old Kathleen Ann Haney, was from Hemet, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

    Deputies said Haney was last seen with 27-year-old Kyle Cagey who was found dead around 1 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2017 in a riverbed in Riverside County.

    Haney and Cagey was reported missing on Jan. 23 after deputies responded to a vehicle fire near Castille Canyon on the Soboba Reservation. 

    According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the fire was believed to be suspicious. Cagey and Haney were determined to be "at-risk mimssing person" after the fire investigation.

    Cagey's death was classified as a homicide, deputies said. He was from the Pala Reservation.

    As of Monday, Haney was still missing.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Department.

