Search For Woman Gone Missing Near Sunset Cliffs

A 30-year-old woman from out of town went missing near the Sunset Cliffs area of San Diego on Sunday morning, San Diego Police (SDPD) said.

Amanda Cruse had arrived in San Diego on Saturday, Feb. 18 and visited Sunset Cliffs.

Police said the next morning, she may have gone back to the area of Sunset Cliffs and Monaco Street to take photographs of the sunset.

She is described to be 5-foot-3, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Cruse was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black, white converse shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at (619)531-2000.