2 Rescued After Being Swept Off Rocks in Ocean Beach

Two people were rescued after being swept off the rocks in Ocean Beach Saturday evening, according to San Diego lifeguards.

A group of people were hanging out on the cliffs watching the sunset just before 5:50 p.m. when a wave broke on the rocks and swept two women in.

A man, whom life guards are calling a hero, jumped in and saved one of the women, but when he tried to go in and save the second, she was too far in.

The first woman was taken to hospital, but the second woman got lost in the foam.

Lifeguards kept spotting the woman in water, but she would get lost again. After 40 minutes they were able to rescue her.

She was taken to the hospital. The condition of both women is unknown.

Two life guards were also taken to the hospital to get checked on.

Lifeguards say the water was 58 degrees, and waves were up to 15 feet high with two feet of foam.

The incident happened in the 5300 block of Santa Cruz Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.

