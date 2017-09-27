New Annual Pass Offered at SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego is offering an annual pass that will not include blackout days and includes free parking.

The SOCAL Annual Pass was announced Wednesday and will cost $99.99 or less than $9 per month on an electronic payment plan. The pass also offers some discounts to use in the park and two single-day guest passes to signature 2018 events.

The San Diego amusement park has struggled with attendance issues and last month reported a net loss of $237 million for the first half of 2017.

The attendance drop has been connected, in part, to the release of the controversial film "Blackfish" which criticized the treatment of the park's killer whales.

SeaWorld San Diego has ended its theatrical orca shows and breeding program. Parks in Orlando and San Antonio will end their shows by 2019.



Since the film's release, the park has introduced new rides and attractions in an attempt to increase attendance.

A recently-approved roller coaster is slated to open in 2018. The park also plans events around Lunar New Year, Halloween, and Christmas. Next May and June, Sesame Street characters will be part of a parade. Also planned for next summer is a nighttime feature called Electric Ocean.

Earlier in the year, SeaWorld San Diego offered a "Fun Card" for $87providing unlimited admission to the park through December 30.

In July, the park announced free admission for active-duty military and their families through Dec. 31, 2017. Waves of Honor extends to any U.S. active duty military members, activated or drilling reservist or National Guardsman, as well as three additional guests. Servicemembers must verify their active status through ID.me on the park's website.