A whale, seen swimming above the water line at Windansea Beach in La Jolla, is being evaluated by a team from SeaWorld.

The whale was spotted Monday afternoon by beachgoers. Some told NBC 7, the whale had been swimming above the water line and spouting water for approximately an hour.

A SeaWorld Mammal Rescue Team, along with San Diego Lifeguards responded and were in the water, evaluating the whale for what may be causing it distress.

At this point, the cause is unknown.

The whale is located less than a quarter of a mile from shore at the beach, according to San Diego Lifeguards.

A lifeguard boat was assisting the rescue and helping keep the whale from shore, if necessary.

No other information was available.