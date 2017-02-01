Scripps Women’s Heart Center Opens in La Jolla

A team of four women cardiologists will treat women’s hearts exclusively at a new medical facility in La Jolla.

The Scripps Women’s Heart Center recently launched at the John R. Anderson V Medical Pavilion at the Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla campus, owner Scripps Health announced Jan. 31.

It said the center will be staffed by Drs. Poulina Uddin, Christina Adams, Elizabeth Kaback and Namee Kim.

“As female physicians, we are acutely aware of the unique needs that women have when it comes to heart care,” Uddin said in the release. “My colleagues and I know how factors such as estrogen imbalances, pregnancy, autoimmune conditions and migraine headaches can greatly affect women’s hearts.”

Adams said research shows women with heart disease are less likely than men to be accurately diagnosed and treated. “Our new center is focused on erasing those differences,” she stated.