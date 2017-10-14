Scripps Ranch Fire Station Holds Open House Amid NorCal Fires - NBC 7 San Diego
Scripps Ranch Fire Station Holds Open House Amid NorCal Fires

By Brie Stimson and Steven Luke

    The fires in Northern California promoted a fire station in Scripps Ranch to hold an open house Saturday. Much of the community was destroyed in the 2003 Cedar Fire, which burned more than 280,000 acres.

    Families got the chance to look at the fire station’s equipment, learn about fire safety and practice first aid and CPR.

    The Scripps Ranch Fire Safe council booth had information to educate residents about the community's evacuation plan.

    “This has a map to get out of Scripps Ranch, but also door hangers with color coding,” Dave Mason of the Scripps Ranch Fire Safety Counsel said. He explained that the door hangers quickly tell firefighters whether homeowners have evacuated, are still home and need help or notify first responders that there is a swimming pool for a water source.


