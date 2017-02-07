Another Round of Scattered Showers Moves Into San Diego | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

Another Round of Scattered Showers Moves Into San Diego

By NBC 7 Staff

    (Published 3 minutes ago)

    Scattered showers were in the forecast for San Diego Tuesday.

    “We had widespread rain early this morning so the roads are very wet,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said. “It’s going to be hit or miss, a 40 percent through 4 p.m.”

    The deserts will see partly cloudy skies with an occasional sprinkle, she added. 

    Also, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for San Diego County mountains & deserts, through Tuesday at 10 p.m.

    Sustained westerly winds of 20-35 mph, with gusts 50 to 65 mph were possible.

    Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
