Rain Causes Delays for Tuesday's Commute

Scattered showers were in the forecast for San Diego Tuesday.

“We had widespread rain early this morning so the roads are very wet,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said. “It’s going to be hit or miss, a 40 percent through 4 p.m.”

The deserts will see partly cloudy skies with an occasional sprinkle, she added.

Also, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for San Diego County mountains & deserts, through Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Sustained westerly winds of 20-35 mph, with gusts 50 to 65 mph were possible.