Scattered showers were in the forecast for San Diego Tuesday.
“We had widespread rain early this morning so the roads are very wet,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said. “It’s going to be hit or miss, a 40 percent through 4 p.m.”
The deserts will see partly cloudy skies with an occasional sprinkle, she added.
Also, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for San Diego County mountains & deserts, through Tuesday at 10 p.m.
Sustained westerly winds of 20-35 mph, with gusts 50 to 65 mph were possible.
