A 16-year-old student was hurt when he was hit by a car on Santo Road near Junipero Serra High School in Tierrasanta. Police said the teen was jaywalking at the time of the accident. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017)

A teenage student was hurt Wednesday morning when he was hit by a car near his high school in Tierrasanta, authorities confirmed.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said the boy was on foot in the 5100 block of Santo Road and Porto Court, apparently jay walking, when he was struck by a driver at around 7 a.m. The driver had the greenlight, SDPD Officer Barry Johnson said.

Good Samaritans, including Kenneth Higgins, helped move the teenager out of the roadway.

"I saw a green car come around the corner and impact a kid. He was thrown into the intersection," Higgins told NBC 7. "I got out of my truck to direct traffic away from the person that got hit. Me and another gentleman assisted him and tried to get him over to the curb."

Higgins said the only thing on his mind was to get the boy to safety and move him away from other cars that were passing on the roadway.

The woman who hit the teenager with her car remained at the scene. She was shaken by the accident and crying while speaking with police officers.

Officers blocked off the intersection where the accident happened; a small crowd of passersby gathered near a stoplight, looks of disbelief on their faces.

A single tennis shoe belonging to the victim was left behind in the middle of the street.

The victim is a student at Junipero Serra High School on Santo Road, police said. The student was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Johnson said, including some facial and head lacerations.

"He was pretty hurt. He had a head injury and an arm injury and was pretty much in a state of shock," Higgins added. "Just to see somebody hit like that and thrown -- it's shocking."

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Johnson said this case serves as an important reminder to follow the rules when it comes to street safety.

"It's simply a matter of cross at the crosswalk; cross at light-controlled intersections. If everybody follows those rules -- everybody stops at the red light, everybody stops at the red hand sign like they're supposed to, everybody wins," the officer added.

Johnson said the driver will not face charges in the accident.