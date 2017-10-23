Truck Collides With Cars, Leaks Fuel on SR-52 - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Truck Collides With Cars, Leaks Fuel on SR-52

By R. Stickney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Truck Collides With Cars, Leaks Fuel on SR-52
    NBC 7

    A truck involved in a traffic collision was leaking its contents on westbound State Route 52 near Mast Boulevard Monday.

    The collision involved two cars and the truck occurred just before 7 a.m.

    California Highway Patrol officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called including the Hazardous Materials Team.

    Several hazmat technicians worked to remove the remaining fuel in the truck safely and clean up the fuel that had spilled on the road.

    Just after 8 a.m., CalTrans reported two lanes were reopened. One lane remained closed, officials said.

    No one was injured in the crash.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices