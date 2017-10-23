Truck Collides With Cars, Leaks Fuel on SR-52

A truck involved in a traffic collision was leaking its contents on westbound State Route 52 near Mast Boulevard Monday.

The collision involved two cars and the truck occurred just before 7 a.m.

California Highway Patrol officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called including the Hazardous Materials Team.

Several hazmat technicians worked to remove the remaining fuel in the truck safely and clean up the fuel that had spilled on the road.

Just after 8 a.m., CalTrans reported two lanes were reopened. One lane remained closed, officials said.

No one was injured in the crash.