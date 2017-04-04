Chula Vista Mulls Sanctuary City Designation | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Chula Vista Mulls Sanctuary City Designation

The second largest city in San Diego County may declare itself as a sanctuary city.

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 7
    Chula Vista City Council chambers - May 2014

    The second largest city in San Diego County may declare itself as a sanctuary city.

    The Chula Vista City Council will discuss the possibility at Tuesday night's meeting.

    It is one of seven options the city is looking at in response to stepped-up federal immigration enforcement.

    Other options include informing the public better about existing city policies to ease concerns or taking a stance on state or federal laws regarding immigration.

    Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas spoke with NBC 7 in January regarding President Donald Trump's executive order regarding sanctuary cities.

    In part, it reads: "The Secretary has the authority to designate, in his discretion and to the extent consistent with law, a jurisdiction as a sanctuary jurisdiction."

    According to Salas, President Trump does not have a full understanding of how executive orders impact local communities and how they will be implemented.

    "We need to remind him he's not Putin and we're not Russia," she said in a previous interview.

    Under the executive order, sanctuary cities could lose federal funding.

    Watch NBC 7 News at 6 p.m. for more on this developing story.

    Published 54 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices