Chula Vista Mulls Sanctuary City Designation

The second largest city in San Diego County may declare itself as a sanctuary city.

The Chula Vista City Council will discuss the possibility at Tuesday night's meeting.

It is one of seven options the city is looking at in response to stepped-up federal immigration enforcement.

Other options include informing the public better about existing city policies to ease concerns or taking a stance on state or federal laws regarding immigration.

Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas spoke with NBC 7 in January regarding President Donald Trump's executive order regarding sanctuary cities.

In part, it reads: "The Secretary has the authority to designate, in his discretion and to the extent consistent with law, a jurisdiction as a sanctuary jurisdiction."

According to Salas, President Trump does not have a full understanding of how executive orders impact local communities and how they will be implemented.

"We need to remind him he's not Putin and we're not Russia," she said in a previous interview.

Under the executive order, sanctuary cities could lose federal funding.

Watch NBC 7 News at 6 p.m. for more on this developing story.