San Ysidro Wells Fargo Bank Robbed: SDPD | NBC 7 San Diego
San Ysidro Wells Fargo Bank Robbed: SDPD

The suspect waited in line at a Wells Fargo Bank in San Ysidro, then handed the teller a demand note. The teller complied and then the suspect fled.

By Rachael Guerra

    Monica Garske

    A Wells Fargo Bank in San Ysidro was robbed Thursday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

    Police said, at 12:57 p.m., the suspect waited in line, then approached the teller and presented a demand note. The teller complied with the instructions on the note and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

    The suspect then fled north bound on E San Ysidro Boulevard.

    According to SDPD, the suspect was described to be a man, approximately 35-years-old, with long dreadlocks and a beard. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.

    The Wells Fargo Bank is located on the 600 block of E San Ysidro Boulevard, near Interstate 805.

    SDPD says anyone with information related to the robbery is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8677.

    Published 13 minutes ago

