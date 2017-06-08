San Ysidro Wells Fargo Bank Robbed: SDPD

A Wells Fargo Bank in San Ysidro was robbed Thursday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

Police said, at 12:57 p.m., the suspect waited in line, then approached the teller and presented a demand note. The teller complied with the instructions on the note and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect then fled north bound on E San Ysidro Boulevard.

According to SDPD, the suspect was described to be a man, approximately 35-years-old, with long dreadlocks and a beard. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.

The Wells Fargo Bank is located on the 600 block of E San Ysidro Boulevard, near Interstate 805.

SDPD says anyone with information related to the robbery is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8677.