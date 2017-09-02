Superintendent Resigns From San Ysidro School District

The superintendent of the San Ysidro School District (SYSD) has issued his resignation, which was unanimously accepted in a vote by the school board, the district confirmed Saturday.

A prepared statement released by the district said Superintendent Julio Fonseca’s resignation was accepted by the San Ysidro School District Board of Education in a 5-0 vote during a closed-door meeting Friday.

His resignation is effective immediately.

According to the SYSD’s statement, Fonseca’s departure "is based on a personal situation." No further details were given.

The leader's resignation comes with 18 months of compensation and a release of all claims.

"The Board believes this is the most cost-effective way to ensure that the excellent educational services provided to the community’s students will continue uninterrupted," the SYSD said.

Arturo Sanchez-Macias, deputy superintendent of the district, has been named the interim superintendent.

The SYSD said the Board of Education feels strongly that Fonseca’s tenure – though brief – was "highly productive."

He stepped into the position two years ago, in July 2015.

The SYSD serves schools within the coastal, largely Hispanic community of San Ysidro, which is about 15 miles south of San Diego, adjacent to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Since 2011, the district has had several superintendents. The shuffling at district headquarters has left some parents concerned that not enough attention is being directed at the students, most of whom live in underserved communities.