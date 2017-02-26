A file photo of the southbound lanes at the San Ysidro port of entry blocked on January 8, 2017.

The San Ysidro Port of Entry has been closed for the 7th time in 8 weekends, Caltrans confirmed.

Caltrans announced at 11:49 a.m. that the entry was closed to southbound traffic due to protests in Mexico.

In previous weeks, southbound lanes into Mexico were closed as well as westbound State Route 905 to southbound Interstate 805, and westbound SR-905 to southbound Interstate 5.

Southbound traffic into Mexico was not shut down last weekend.

It is unclear if any additional U.S. highways or state routes are affected by the closure at this time.

Protesters continue to voice their objections to a sudden hike in gas prices and recent executive actions signed by President Trump regarding border security.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.