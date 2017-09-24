Southbound Interstate 5 and 805 will reopen to traffic at the San Ysidro Port of Entry at 12 a.m. Monday morning, 12 hours earlier than originally expected, a press release from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), said. One lane will remain closed for construction.

The southbound freeways were closed at 3 a.m. Saturday for construction on the GSA’s modernization and expansion project and were expected to stay closed until 12 p.m. Monday.

“GSA is pleased to reopen the freeway ahead of schedule and with more available southbound lanes than originally projected,” said Anthony Kleppe, GSA LPOE Program Manager. “This weekend’s closure was a critical part of the Phase 3 project to realign and expand the southbound I-5 corridor from five to 10 lanes. Construction was well planned and executed during the closure with close to 300 people working to complete the project. GSA would like to thank its partners at Caltrans, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, San Diego Police and the California Highway Patrol for their support during the closure. GSA also thanks the traveling public for their patience this weekend as we completed crucial work on the roadway.”

San Ysidro is the busiest land border crossing in the world.

