San Ysidro Man Starts Fire in Apartment, Locks Self In

A man in San Ysidro had to be removed by police after he locked himself in his apartment and lit a fire, San Diego police confirm.

Octavio Ortiz, 45, piled food, clothing and personal effects on top of his stove and lit the gas burner Saturday evening just after 7 p.m. in the Casa De Miranda apartment complex.

The smoke from the fire alerted his neighbors who called 911.

The fire department responded and Ortiz was removed by police and was detained while investigators from the Metro Arson Strike Team, (MAST) responded.

Ortiz was booked into jail. He did not suffer any injuries.

MAST will conduct the investigation.