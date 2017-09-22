San Ysidro Border Crossing Closed This Weekend

Expect heavy traffic along the U.S. - Mexico border this weekend.

The San Ysidro Port of Entry will be closed Saturday 3 a.m. until noon on Monday.

Vehicle traffic into Mexico will be rerouted to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

All southbound lanes of I-5 and I-805 will be closed to traffic south of SR 905.

Workers will realign a portion of Interstate 5 into the Mexico El Chapparal Port of Entry

Northbound traffic and southbound pedestrians will not be affected.

"We're asking people to plan ahead and consider taking public transportation like the trolley system or buses," said Ramon Riesco, projects director of the Southern Border.

The closure is part of the final phase of the $741 million expansion of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Changes will include the renovation of the historic customs house, additional northbound lines, and a new pedestrian processing building on the east side of the junction.

“After the major closure this weekend we will have three lanes open southbound,” said Cory Binns of Caltrans. “So we do expect some delay during that period.”

Binns added they are planning to have four lanes open before the busy holiday season.

They added the gate usually has six lanes. They are hoping to open four lanes by November 12.



