San Onofre Nuclear Waste To Be Moved To An Off-Site Storage Facility

A court settlement reached Monday by Southern California Edison and a consumer advocacy group means 3.6 million pounds of nuclear waste will be moving away from the Pacific coastline.

In October 2015, the California Coastal Commission approved burying the radioactive waste at the 84-acre San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station site located in northeast San Diego County. The Station was permanently retired by its owners, Southern California Edison, SCE, and SDG&E in 2013.

The plan included moving the waste to bluffs just north of the dead reactors above San Onofre State Beach. Critics said the location was a poor choice due to weather and past erosion of the beaches and bluffs around the plant.

Click here to read NBC 7 Investigates prior coverage of the proposed storage location.

Representing Citizens Oversight, a San Diego-based community activist group, attorney’s Michael Aguirre and Maria Severson, sued the Coastal Commission over that proposed storage location. The Commission, SCE, SDGE and Citizen’s Oversight had until September 8 to come to an agreement on an alternative location. The group reached that agreement Monday.

“We were able to reach a consensus with Southern California Edison that it wasn’t in their best interests,” Aguirre told NBC 7 Investigates.

The utility agreed to certain conditions that would move the radioactive waste further inland. In announcements published online today, all sides were complimentary of the willingness by all involved to work toward a solution.

Click here to read the agreement.

Ron Nichols, president of SCE, said his company is proud to take a leadership role to “work with the federal government and other key stakeholders to achieve off-site storage.”

“The experts we brought in and through the cooperation of Southern California Edison’s attorneys, who did an excellent job, we were able to come to a shared commitment to move the waste,” Aguirre said.

According to the agreement, approved by San Diego Superior Court Judge Judith Hayes, “pending the development by DOE (Department of Energy) of a permanent nuclear-spent fuel repository facility that could store the SONGS Spent Fuel” SCE would use other off-site storage facilities (OSF).

Currently, the DOE has no place to bury radioactive materials so moving the nuclear waste to locations owned and operated by commercial companies, not the government, is the priority.

Nichols said, “we will be vigilant in our efforts to prompt the federal government to act.”

In the documents, three locations managed by private companies were proposed, but others could be considered. The proposed facilities included are located in Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona.

The agreement also requires SCE to hire a team of consultants with expertise in moving nuclear materials. This includes experts in radiation detection and monitoring, spent fuel transportation and nuclear engineering. The utility has 90 days to have the consultants in place.

The oldest reactor, Unit 1, has most of its waste product buried on the San Onofre property. The fuel from Units 2 and 3 is stored in “wet” storage pools on the plant property.