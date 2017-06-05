San Marcos Man Sentenced For Lewd Acts to 3 Young Girls

A still of a suspected child predator wanted in connected with a San Marcos Laundromat incident.

A man who pleaded guilty to grabbing the buttocks of an 11-year-old girl at a San Marcos coin laundry was sentenced Monday.

Salvador Guillen Alcaraz, 41, was arrested in his San Marcos home in January after the victim took a photo of his license plate.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) officials said Alcaraz inappropriately touched two other girls at the coin laundry on Rancho Santa Fe Road and Descanso Avenue in June and August of 2016.

The victims were eight-year-old and six-year-old girls.

On April 3, Alcaraz pleaded guilty to felony charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 14 years of age and admitted to an allegation of substantial sexual conduct.

Alcaraz was sentenced to six years in prison on Monday.