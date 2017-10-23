San Marcos Chiropractor Pleads Guilty to Sexual Battery: DA

A North County chiropractor has pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Dr. John Michals inappropriately touching several women who were his clients.

Michals pleaded guilty under an agreement that he would serve 180 days in jail, three years of probation and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to a spokesperson for the DA's office.

Several women came forward to accuse the San Marcos chiropractor of inappropriately touching them.



In March, a woman in her mid-30s told deputies she was touched inappropriately during an appointment with Michals.

“Stuff that wouldn’t normally be classified during a chiropractic exam,” Sgt. Daniel Deese said.

Detective Michael Tingley told NBC 7 he had a total of 10 women come forward.

In late April, sheriff’s deputies secured an arrest warrant. On April 25, Michals was arrested at his private practice on East San Marcos Boulevard, north of State Route 78.

However, deputies said Michals also practiced at North County Health Services at 150 Valpreda Street.

The incidents took place at the North County location, Deese said.