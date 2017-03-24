Some people are frustrated with the noise and other disturbances associated with short-term rental occupants and are for an outright ban. Others admit that some regulation is needed, but say that short-term rentals help them make ends meat.

The Smart Growth and Land Use Committee met to discuss possible amendments to the Land Development Code and Local Coastal Program regarding short-term vacation rentals.

The meeting took place Friday morning at the Jacobs Neighborhood Innovation Center in San Diego.

It all stems from years of controversy on whether homes should be used as short-term vacation rentals, through hospitality businesses like Airbnb.

Last week San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliot said short-term rentals are not legal in single-family residential zones under the city’s current codes. This meeting was a chance for people to voice their opinions.

The meeting was divided into supporters of short term rentals, and supporters of stricter regulations.

“Everybody here is in favor of regulations, in favor of permits,” rental supporter Jeff Macgurn told NBC 7. “What we’re not in favor of is a wholesale ban on something that’s been a vibrant part of the San Diego economy.”

But residents like Jim Marshall say short-term rentals are bad news for local neighborhoods.

“They don’t have to get up at 3 o’clock in the morning to try and quiet the party next door then go to work the next morning at 7 o’clock,” said Marshall. “Their lifestyles aren’t adversely impacted by their businesses, which is renting out those homes.”

The discussion comes in light of a recent shooting from within a short-term rental in Crown Point.

An 18-year-old victim was shot twice during a party at a short-term rental on March 16. He is expected to recover.

Home owners in nearby residences told NBC 7 they had been having problems with their visiting neighbors for months.

One homeowner showed NBC 7 how two stray bullets hit cars in his driveway, while his children were just steps away inside their home.

Crown Point is one of the zones Elliot considers a single-family residential area.

"As we heard from the public at today’s hearing, San Diegans deserve short-term rental regulations that are clear, fair and reasonable,” said Airbnb Press Secretary Jasmine Mora in a statement. “The hearing was a productive discussion and a solid step toward rules that will preserve neighborhood quality while allowing folks to continue to make ends meet through using our platform to share their home.”

The Smart Growth and Land Use Committee issued recommendations after Friday's meeting, but nothing official was voted on.

The City Council will again look at the ins and outs of short term vacation rentals in the summer or fall.

For recommendations to move forward on this issue, there must be a unanimous city council vote.