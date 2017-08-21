San Diego's Skies to Be Partly Cloudy for Solar Eclipse

Annular Solar Eclipse is observed on May 21, 2012 in Tokyo, Japan. It is the first time in 25 years since last annular solar eclipse was observed in Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

On the day millions of Americans will be looking up to see the solar eclipse, San Diegans will wake up to partly cloudy skies.

The National Weather Service said the early-morning clouds will give way to generally sunny skies in the afternoon.

“It’s going to be a slow burn off folks, I’m afraid,” NBC 7 weather anchor Whitney Southwick. “I don’t think we’re going to see any patches of blue at the coast before 10, 11 o’clock at best.”

Unfortunately, the solar eclipse will be visible from 9:07 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. and will reach its maximum point of visibility in San Diego at 10:23 a.m., according to the astronomers at the Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park.

Go East to See Eclipse Today

NBC 7 Whitney Southwick has forecast for morning skies over San Diego (Published 48 minutes ago)

Southwick said the best odds to see the solar eclipse would be to head to the foothills, east of Interstate 15.

The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be in 2024. The next coast-to-coast one will not be until 2045.



