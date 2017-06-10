San Diego’s infamous “June Gloom” brought drizzle to parts of the county Saturday morning.

According to NBC 7’s First Alert forecast, temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday, with a 10 to 20 percent chance for some more drizzle in the evening, starting at around 7 p.m.

For weather updates, click here.

This marks the second weekend of the San Diego County Fair and fair representatives said that in Del Mar, the weather was, well, “fair” as of 8:30 a.m.

“Sun is peeking out at the fairgrounds right now,” said San Diego County Fair spokesperson Shawn Feisst.

Events at the fair this weekend include two rodeos on both Saturday and Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. at the Del Mar Arena, Feisst said. Also on the agenda Saturday: the Toast of the Coast Wine Festival (two sessions, at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.), which features sips from California, Mexico, and the Northwest. Ticket are $65.

Country superstar Toby Keith is set to perform on the grandstand stage at the fair Saturday night. The “Out at the Fair” event starts at 10 a.m. in the Paddock, welcoming all LGBTQ supporters for a day of family-friendly entertainment and fun.

Also on Saturday, but at Petco Park, is the 1:30 p.m. ball game between the San Diego Padres and the Kansas City Royals. For a full list of fun stuff happening in our county that will get you out of that June Gloom funk, click here.