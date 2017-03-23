San Diego's first for-charity restaurant is set to open its doors in Hillcrest next month.

Libertad, a Cohn Restaurant Group property, will donate 100 percent of their profits to a local charity. The charity the proceeds go to will switch every month.

Accomplished chef Philippe Beltran will step into the kitchen as the restuarant's chef. The chef has three decades of experience. He will also serve as the managing partner and design visionary.

The gourmet taqueria will draw its culinary influence from global Latin heritage. Its menu will feature tacos ranging from shrimp to skirt steak and pork belly to duck confit, and more.

The tacos will be served quesadilla-style on homemade tortillas, folded over with melted cheese and cut into thirds. The tacos will come with traditional churros, Mexican beers and Blue Sky natural fountain sodas.

For those looking to dine outside, the restaurant will feature a 300-square foot patio with street-side dining.

After midnight, hungry late-night patrons will be able to grab tacos at a transformed walk-up storefront.

Behind Libertad, curious and adventerous foodies will find Cache, a 19th-century inspired Parisian speakeasy hidden behind the gourmet taco shop.

The Cohn Restaurant Group is also opening Bo-Beau Kitchen next door to Libertad, its fourth outpost of the popular restaurant.

“Lesley and I lived in Hillcrest for quite some time. We are more excited than ever about the potential for this community. This is an opportunity to re-concept a prime location with three new experiences, while providing locals with additional late-night food options,” said David Cohn in a statement. “Creating another project in Hillcrest reminded us how great San Diego has been to us and we’d like to recognize that by donating all profits from Libertad to local charities."

The restaurant will be located at 1027 University Avenue. It is scheduled to open in late April 2017.