San Diego to Power Wash Streets to Fight Hepatitis A

Parts of San Diego are about to get a power wash in an effort to combat a health emergency.

The city of San Diego is working with San Diego County officials to fight a Hepatitis A outbreak.

County Board of Supervisors declared a public health emergency Wednesday after 15 people have died and hundreds have gotten sick.

The plan is to pressure wash certain streets with a bleach solution that kills the Hepatitis virus.

An exact date for the cleaning has not been given but NBC 7 has learned it will likely happen within the next 10 days.

The county estimates 30 percent of those infected in the Hepatitis A outbreak are not homeless or drug users.

That means anyone who works or lives near the infected areas is at risk.

Three dozen hand washing stations have already been set up in areas where homeless people congregate.

Hepatitis A is a serious disease that attacks the liver and can prove fatal. Vaccines are available at no charge to uninsured individuals at any of the county's public health centers.

County health officers have issued new vaccine recommendations. Since March, about 19,000 people have been vaccinated.

The San Diego Central Library will host a free Hepatitis A vaccination clinic on September 19 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.