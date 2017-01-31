San Diego Zoo Safari Park's Sick Gorilla Recuperating

The world’s second oldest gorilla, which lives at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, is doing better after an extensive medical exam.

Vila, who was born in the Congo in 1957 and has lived at the safari park since 1975, underwent a medical treatment for fluid retention.

The gorilla underwent a full diagnostic exam and was given general anesthesia for the fluid retention, which, if left untreated, can lead to life-threatening illnesses.

Zoo veterinary staff said they were pleased with the procedure and about Vila’s overall prognosis.

The gorilla underwent the procedure on Jan. 25 and was reunited with her troop the next evening.

Vila will celebrate her 60th birthday this year, far older than the life expectancy of gorillas living in the wild, which generally live until 35 or 40 years old, zoo staffers said.