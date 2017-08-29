HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People are rescued from a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water, remnants of Hurricane Harvey, on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Barbara Chandler of San Diego went to Texas on August 22 to celebrate her birthday with her sister. She said a few days later her sister’s house was flooded and she is now stranded in Texas during Hurricane Harvey.

“The road turned into a river,” said Chandler. “It was surreal.”

Chandler said a neighbor knocked on their door to warn them that a motorboat was coming to rescue neighbors.

“He said to us, ‘If you want to get out, you’d better do it now,’” recalled Chandler. “So we put a few belongings in a bag and went.”

San Diego Woman Stranded In Texas During Hurricane Harvey

NBC 7's Danielle Radin spoke with a woman who went to Texas to visit her sister and cannot get back to her home in San Diego. (Published 29 minutes ago)

Chandler said an off-duty police officer and his wife supplied the motorboat, but it was far away from the house.

“My sister unfortunately walks with a cane and is sometimes in a wheel chair from chronic pain,” said Chandler. “A nice Texas man put her on his back and walked through deep water to put her onto the boat.”

Chandler added she’s not sure who the man was.

She said they arrived at the LoneStar Convention Center in Conroe, Texas, where hundreds of people were in an emergency shelter.

She added the shelter provided food, coffee, water and cots to sleep on.

Chandler and her sister are now at a friend’s house but are worried with expected storms coming through Texas on Wednesday that they could be flooded out again.

“We don’t have power. We don’t have running water,” said Chandler. “I don’t know how long I’ll be stuck in Texas.”



