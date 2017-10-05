Cellphone of Missing San Diego Woman Found in Dumpster: NCPD - NBC 7 San Diego
Cellphone of Missing San Diego Woman Found in Dumpster: NCPD

Her cellphone was found about 40 miles north of the location she was last seen

By Cassia Pollock

    National City Police
    The cellphone of the missing woman, Alexandria Nicole Smith, was found in a dumpster in Vista.

    The cellphone of a missing San Diego woman was discovered tossed in a dumpster in Vista Thursday, according to National City police.

    Alexandria Nicole Smith, 30, was last seen in the College Area of San Diego on Monday at 11 p.m., National City Police Lt. Graham Young said.

    Her mother saw her driving away on University Avenue and College Avenue, Young said. But the next morning when she usually goes to work, Smith did not return home.

    Smith was wearing blue jeans and a blue sweater when she disappeared. Police said she has multiple tattoos, including a peacock and lily on her back and a red star on her upper chest.

    She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds with wavy red hair and brown eyes. The cellphone was found in the City of Vista, which is roughly 40 miles north of the College Area.

    The victim's family told police she is a known narcotics user and used to suffer from depression. Her vehicle is a 2014, Gray Toyota Corolla, with the California license plate 7CPB649.

    National City police have asked the public to keep an eye out for Smith. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts can notify police at (619)336-4411.

