San Diegans will experience strong winds Friday from East County all the way to the coast.

Drivers are being told to be careful along Interstate 8, while there's concern over trees being toppled over after the storms.

In our mountain passes, winds were expected to be 20 to 40 mph with gusts expected to reach speeds of 70 mph, NBC 7's Whitney Southwick said.

