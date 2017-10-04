San Diego Victims in Las Vegas Concert Shooting

About 50 people gathered outside a hospital in Las Vegas, to pray and hold a vigil for those who died and those still fighting for their lives. Telemundo 20's Rigo Villalobos reports from Las Vegas.

Several San Diegans were among the 58 people killed and more than 500 wounded when a hail of bullets flew into a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers October 1 near the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Here are their stories.

Photo credit: Family photo

Tina Frost, 27, is recovering at Sunrise Hospital after being shot in the face. Family friend Amy Klinger said Frost is currently in a coma but her vitals are good.

According to the family’s online fundraising page, a bullet was lodged in Frost’s right eye. Surgeons removed the eye and replaced with an implant for the time being. Frost has sight from her left eye, the page said.

Family and friends are holding a vigil at her bedside while she is in critically stable condition in the hospital’s ICU unit.

George Sanchez of Rancho Bernardo was struck in the arm by a bullet. The SDG&E employee said that's when he knew he and his girlfriend needed to get out of the area.

“I turned around and I didn't see her. But I didn't know if she was behind me or in front of me at that moment so I started going back and it was just more people falling in front," Sanchez said.

His girlfriend Johanna Ernst said they finally reunited and she was concerned about the bullet wound.

“When I finally got a hold of him and he told me he was okay, I kept thinking is he really okay or is he just telling me he's okay," she said.

Sanchez says a paramedic at the shooting scene quickly put a tourniquet on him. An ambulance took him to the hospital for the care he needed.

Photo credit: Jennifer Irvine Instagram

Jennifer Irvine, a Family Law and Criminal Defense attorney, posted photos of herself making silly faces, finding new friends and celebrating on Instagram, the same day that she was shot and killed.

Irvine earned her bachelor's degree from the University of San Diego and graduated from California Western School of Law in San Diego in 2005, a school official confirmed.

"She was a kind, sweet person that cared about others and wanted to help people," Ashby Sorensen said, a classmate who shared many classes with the victim at Cal Western and later worked with her.

Photo credit: Family photo

Zack Mesker, 21, was attending the festival and was shot in the back as he tried to escape. The bullet went through his lower back and abdomen and out his leg.

"I got a call from his girlfriend that what had happened at the concert and that Zack had been hit. He was in triage and they were asking her to run, to leave the scene," his mother said.

Mesker's mother she was able to FaceTime with her son after surgery Monday and he told her he loved her.

Mesker's father flew out of Carlsbad early Monday to be by his son's side. An online fundraising page has been set up to help with medical expenses.

Photo credit: NBC 7

Jeffrey Koishor, 25, of Valley Center, was shot twice while protecting a woman he had met. Koishor suffered a shattered fibula and still has remnants of a bullet in his hip.

"I got shot both times while I was laying on top of this girl," Koishor said. "And she's very grateful and she says I'm her hero. It's pretty awesome."

Koishor said he was shot once in the leg when he jumped on the woman to protect her. As they both tried to run for cover, another bullet struck Koishor when he jumped on her to shield her from gunfire.

But he told NBC 7 Tuesday, there were a lot of heroes who also helped him during the chaos.

"It was hectic but it all happened so fast. I mean, I didn't really have time to panic. I was trying to stay as calm as possible," Koishor said.

He said he and the woman finally made it to a bar. A man picked him up, put him on the bar and used his shirt to make a tourniquet, Koishor said.

He told NBC 7, others then carried him back to the parking lot to assess the wounds. He was taken to the hospital by another person in an SUV.

"It just goes to show there are good people in the world--people who are willing to sacrifice it all to save people," he said.

An online fundraising page has been started to help the family with medical expenses.