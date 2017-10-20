Vets Given Ineffective Flu Shots at San Diego VA

Hundreds of local veterans will need to get a second flu shot, after the San Diego VA distributed ineffective flu shots.

The refrigerator holding the flu shots was not kept at the proper temperature range, causing the flu shots to go bad.

The VA said in a statement this week that up to 1,300 veterans and 240 employees may have received the compromised vaccine.

This comes after an increase in reported San Diego flu cases this season.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Veterans Affairs Department told NBC 7 in a written statement that there are no negative side effects associated with being given the bad vaccine.

According to guidelines by The Centers for Disease Control, “It is better to not vaccinate than to administer a dose of vaccine that has been mishandled.”

The spokeswoman also said they are compiling a list of all who received the bad vaccine and will be sending letters out.

The VA is recommending that those who received the bad vaccine get re-vaccinated.



